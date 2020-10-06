Arts & Entertainment News

Accordion and fiddle club tune winners get their trophies

Jim Tait 1 hour 1 min ago 0
Kriss Moulder won the Willie Hunter Trophy in the senior competition.

The Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Club held its annual tune competition earlier this year but due to coronavirus there was no official presentation.

However, the engraved trophies are now with the winners. The Willie Hunter Trophy for the seniors was won by Kriss Moulder for her Grand March From Shetland to Norwich with Love, while pianist Ella Peebles with Lysere Dager won the Allan Bruce Memorial Trophy for the juniors.

The John Jamieson Memorial Shield for the best slow air went to Ashley Hay for her tune Miss Lois Hay.

The club thanked the trophy winners and adjudicator Roy Hendrie from Troon, but also acknowledged the many entries received.

Meanwhile, a series of online programmes, to mark the annual festival which should be starting on Thursday, will be found on the Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Club’s website and Facebook page, or by tuning in to www.radiogh.co.uk and clicking “schedule”.

