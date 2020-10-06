Crucial flu vaccination programme ‘off to a good start’ in Shetland

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson shared a photo of him getting vaccinated recently.

More than 500 health and social care staff have already received flu vaccinations in Shetland since the start of the winter programme.

NHS Shetland’ health board heard the figures at its meeting today (Tuesday) as members reiterated the importance of the programme amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across the UK, the criteria for those eligible to take the vaccine has been widened to include other key groups.

Board chairman Gary Robinson told today’s meeting that Shetland was “off to a good start”.

He said Shetland tended to have “excellent uptake” with around 68 per cent of staff taking part in previous years. which was hoped to increase to 80 per cent this year.

He said 544 health and social care staff had already been vaccinated, including 405 NHS Shetland staff members.

NHS Shetland has been leading a campaign urging all eligible folk to get vaccinated.

The vaccination programme began on 1st October.