Man was ‘masquerading’ as contractor for Hjaltland

A man has been “masquerading” as a contractor and falsely claiming to be working for Hjaltland Housing Association.

The association says the man claimed to be working on an external boiler, and would not provide a name, or the name of the company he worked for, when challenged.

When told The association would be contacted to verify the work, he left “very quickly”.

Hjaltland says it will always keep residents informed of any works it plans to do at properties.

In a Facebook post it stated: “Our contractors will always be happy to supply both their name, and the name of the company they work for.”

It urged anyone with concerns regarding suspicious behaviour to contact either the association or the police.

“If you can, noting the vehicle registration number may also be very useful information.

“This incident has been reported to both Police Scotland and Shetland Trading Standards.”