Warning over ‘complacency’ in communities with low Covid-19 cases

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 32 min ago 0
Health experts have urged Shetland not to let its guard down amid the rise in Covid-19 cases nationally. 

Susan Webb, director of public health at NHS Grampian, has warned that “complacency has set in” for some communities where the perceived risk of infection is low. 

Mrs Webb told today’s NHS Shetland board meeting that it was as important as ever for folk to stick to the FACT advice, around face coverings, physical distancing, and self-isolating. 

She said that with the number of cases increasing across Scotland – with an average of 740 new cases daily – “we cannot afford to let our guard down”.

Board chairman Gary Robinson said it was important to address the message around complacency. 

He said the recent spike in cases in the Western Isles “is probably a warning to us all”.

Mr Robinson also warned against blaming visiting workers and tourists for outbreaks. 

“The reality is that most of the cases we’ve seen have come from local people going about their business,” he added. 

Twitter

