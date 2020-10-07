Amenity trust records small surplus 

The Shetland Amenity Trust (SAT) has recorded a small surplus in its accounts for the first time in six years,

The trust announced its latest accounts on Wednesday, with a small surplus of £71,540 recorded before depreciation.

SAT chief executive Mat Roberts said that it was the first time since 2014 that the trust had achieved such a goal.

The trust recorded a loss of almost £200,000 last year.

Mr Roberts said there was a long way to go, but added the trust was headed “in the right direction”.

The trust also announced that women were being paid on average more than men per hour, something the trust said was “unusual” compared to the national average.