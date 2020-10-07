News

Bar owner warns of possible closure

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 12 min ago 0
The owner of The Lounge in Lerwick says he is “90 per cent” certain the business will close.

Philip Manson has spoken after fresh restrictions were imposed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as part of an attempt to curb Covid-19.

The 16 day restriction, widely described as a “circuit-breaker”, will come as a new blow for the licensing trade.

“I’ve just paid last month’s bills – I need this month to make up what I’ve spent on stock,” he said.

Earlier in the year Mr Manson warned the business faced closure by Christmas if social distancing measures were not relaxed.

Speaking on Wednesday he said: “We’re 90 per cent closing down. This is not going to work. They’ve not produced any evidence to say this is caused by pubs.”

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

