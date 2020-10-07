Bar owner warns of possible closure

The owner of The Lounge in Lerwick says he is “90 per cent” certain the business will close.

Philip Manson has spoken after fresh restrictions were imposed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as part of an attempt to curb Covid-19.

The 16 day restriction, widely described as a “circuit-breaker”, will come as a new blow for the licensing trade.

“I’ve just paid last month’s bills – I need this month to make up what I’ve spent on stock,” he said.

Earlier in the year Mr Manson warned the business faced closure by Christmas if social distancing measures were not relaxed.

Speaking on Wednesday he said: “We’re 90 per cent closing down. This is not going to work. They’ve not produced any evidence to say this is caused by pubs.”