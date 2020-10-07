News

Council reacts to statement on National 5 exams

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 25 min ago 0
The chairman of the council’s education and families committee has reacted after National 5 exams were cancelled across the country.

George Smith says the announcement was expected as the education system continues to respond to the challenges presented by Covid-19.

At this stage, the exam diet for Higher and Advanced Higher courses is still planned to go ahead.

Mr Smith said: “Today’s announcement adds some clarity for pupils, parents and staff in schools.

“School leaders and teachers in Shetland have demonstrated their ability to adapt to changing circumstances over the past few months, and the service will continue to work within the framework set out by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

“Staff from Children’s Services will meet with SQA Co-ordinators from each school early next term and will share more detailed information with staff, parents and pupils when everyone returns after a well-earned October break.”

