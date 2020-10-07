Next year’s National 5 exams cancelled
National 5 exams will be cancelled across Scotland next year.
The exams will be replaced by coursework and teacher assessments.
The news comes as new restrictions were imposed in a bid to tackle the sharp rise in coronavirus being seen across the country.
Education Secretary John Swinney said offering the full exams timetable represented too big a risk. Schools are expected to remain open, however.
Higher and Advanced Higher exams are meanwhile expected to go ahead as usual, albeit slightly later in the year.
