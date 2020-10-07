News

ZetTrans has ‘significant role’ to play in small islands plan

Charley-Kai John 5 hours 55 min ago 0
Fair Isle from the air. Photo: Ivan Reid

ZetTrans will be a key part of the Islands with Small Populations Locality Plan, according to its chairman.

Ryan Thomson said the transport partnership had a “significant role to play”, citing connectivity issues as imperative to the sustainability “and future of these islands”.

The plan for Fair Isle, Fetlar, Foula, Papa Stour and Skerries aims to “improve the lives of everyone” living there, with transport identified as a priority.

Councillors approved the report at a remote meeting of the transport partnership on Wednesday afternoon.

They also noted “it will be necessary to contribute necessary resources, along with other partners, in order to achieve the outcomes” and that work was ongoing to deliver these outcomes, which involved the island communities.

The plan was described as a “significant milestone” by chief executive Maggie Sandison in September.

