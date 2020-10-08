No alcohol to be sold on NorthLink ferries

NorthLink Ferries reported a "strong recovery" in passenger numbers in August.

NorthLink has announced they will be unable to sell alcohol onboard from Friday 9th October.

While the bar has been closed onboard both the Hrossey and Hjaltland for several months due to coronavirus restrictions, passengers had been able to purchase alcohol from the restaurant.

But the ferry operator said, in keeping with new restrictions introduced this week, alcohol sales will now “cease” from Friday.

Meal service will continue however, the company said.