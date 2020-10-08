News

Tory MSP says ‘urgent answers’ needed over National 5 decision

8 hours 47 min ago 0
Tory MSP says ‘urgent answers’ needed over National 5 decision

An MSP has described John Swinney’s decision to cancel next year’s National 5 exams as a disappointment “for pupils, parents and teaching staff”.

Shadow Education Minister Jamie Halcro Johnston has criticised the move by the Scottish government’s Education Secretary.

“We now require urgent answers on how National 5 grades will be awarded and what his plans are for Highers and Advanced Highers if exams don’t proceed,” Mr Halcro Johnston said.

“And teachers must be given the clear guidance they need without delay.

“Given its track record on education, there will be very serious doubts about the Scottish government’s ability to get this right.

“It is incumbent on John Swinney to restore confidence as fast as possible as our young people will not get a second chance of a school education.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.