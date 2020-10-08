Tory MSP says ‘urgent answers’ needed over National 5 decision

An MSP has described John Swinney’s decision to cancel next year’s National 5 exams as a disappointment “for pupils, parents and teaching staff”.

Shadow Education Minister Jamie Halcro Johnston has criticised the move by the Scottish government’s Education Secretary.

“We now require urgent answers on how National 5 grades will be awarded and what his plans are for Highers and Advanced Highers if exams don’t proceed,” Mr Halcro Johnston said.

“And teachers must be given the clear guidance they need without delay.

“Given its track record on education, there will be very serious doubts about the Scottish government’s ability to get this right.

“It is incumbent on John Swinney to restore confidence as fast as possible as our young people will not get a second chance of a school education.”