Wishart raises motion in recognition of Shetland Library

Shetland Library.

The “excellent” work carried out by Shetland Library is being given special recognition at the Scottish parliament.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart has lodged a motion highlighting the library’s work, and even pays tribute to the “light-hearted sparring” against Orkney Library – something which, in recent times, has even been highlighted on Radio 2.

Ms Wishart’s intervention has come during UK Libraries Week, which runs until Saturday.

She has called on parliament to recognise the value of the service, which she says is “underlined by the pandemic, which illustrated that access to learning, connectivity and entertainment must be understood as a necessity as opposed to a luxury.”