New information on ZetTrans website

A new search facility has been added to the ZetTrans website which enables those planning their journeys to check the previous occupancy of bus services.

The pandemic has seen the introduction of one metre social distancing for bus passengers.

It is hoped detailing passenger numbers on local bus services will help people plan their journeys.

The information will be added to on a regular basis to provide a continuing picture of bus service usage against social distanced capacity of services.

Transport contracts and operations officer Elaine Park said: “We hope that this information will enable the travelling public to plan their journeys during the pandemic whilst taking every precaution open to them.

“For anyone with flexibility in the day or time of travel, they can now find at a glance the bus services that are typically below the social distanced capacity and plan accordingly.

“We continue to work on the format of the information and would welcome feedback as to how this provision could further assist passengers.”

Passengers are reminded that face coverings on board public bus services are mandatory, unless medically exempt. Cash fares remain at a position of exact fare only.