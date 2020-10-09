Dangerous driving near Sumburgh Airport
Police are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that took place at 8am on Thursday on the unclassified road off the A970 heading to Sumburgh Airport.
A black car overtook a large goods vehicle prior to a blind corner into the face of oncoming traffic leaving the airport, according to police.
Vehicles on both carriageways had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or attend at Lerwick Police Station.