News

Dangerous driving near Sumburgh Airport

6 hours 56 min ago
Dangerous driving near Sumburgh Airport
Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Police are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that took place at 8am on Thursday on the unclassified road off the A970 heading to Sumburgh Airport.

A black car overtook a large goods vehicle prior to a blind corner into the face of oncoming traffic leaving the airport, according to police.

Vehicles on both carriageways had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or attend at Lerwick Police Station.

SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.