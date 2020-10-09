Dangerous driving near Sumburgh Airport

Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Police are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that took place at 8am on Thursday on the unclassified road off the A970 heading to Sumburgh Airport.

A black car overtook a large goods vehicle prior to a blind corner into the face of oncoming traffic leaving the airport, according to police.

Vehicles on both carriageways had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or attend at Lerwick Police Station.