A man had to be rescued from a Lerwick house fire on Thursday.

Fire services were called to Hill Grind late on Thursday after receiving a call about a dwelling fire at 10.17pm.

Crews rescued the casualty from a two-storey property and he was “given oxygen therapy before being handed into the care of paramedics”, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Three appliances attended the scene, including two from Lerwick and one from Scalloway.