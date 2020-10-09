News

Innovators invited to virtual event on how to access support and funding

Andrew Hirst
SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison has highlighted opportunities to get involved in innovative and creative work.

Innovators with ideas that could benefit the UK’s armed forces and national security can find out about accessing support and funding at a free virtual event. 

Shetland Space Centre (SSC), the SIC and the government’s Defence and Security Accelerator (Dasa) organisation are hosting the event from 9.30am-1.30pm on Thursday, 29th October. 

The event will be attended by various leading companies and speakers on subjects such as artificial intelligence, satellites, security and other technology. 

SSC’s director of Shetland operations, Yvette Hopkins, said the even would highlight the organisations available to fund projects as well as Shetland’s “innovative mindset and business acumen”. 

“SSC looks forward to potentially working together with local businesses, academia and innovators on forward thinking ideas and concepts to support our spaceport plans for Unst,” she added.  

 SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison said projects such as SSC provided new opportunities to get involved in innovative and create work. 

Dasa said it offered opportunities to fast track innovations with UK government funding.

People can find out more about the event and how to attend here

