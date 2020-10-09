MSP backs farming union over call for continuation of agricultural support

Beatrice Wishart is supporting calls from NFU Scotland for the continuation of support schemes for crofters and farmers.

NFU Scotland has launched a new policy document, ‘Less Favoured Areas – Delivering for Scotland’.

It is calling on the Scottish government to fully reinstate LFASS payments to 100 per cent of 2018 rates and retain the scheme with a £65 million budget until at least 2024.

“I agree with NFU Scotland that Less Favoured Areas, like Shetland, are the backbone of Scotland’s livestock sector and that crofting and farming brings huge economic, social and environmental benefits to island and remote communities,” said Ms Wishart.

“The Less Favoured Areas Support Scheme brings £65 million annually to rural economies. Crofters and farmers need to be able to make long-term plans for their businesses so it is vital that funding is maintained to help support the sector, especially in a time of such uncertainty.”