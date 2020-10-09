Petition launched for Halfway House resident

Charlotte Robertson outside her home the half way house. Photo:Dave Donaldson

A petition has been launched calling for an elderly woman whose Sand Water home will be in the path of the Viking Energy windfarm to be compensated, and has gained over 500 signatures.

Eight turbines are planned to be sited within two kilometres of Charlotte Robertson’s home at the “Halfway House”, where she has lived since the 1950s.

An online campaign has been launched using the slogan #compensatelottie.

In today’s Shetland Times newspaper, Viking Energy has insisted it is considering “all options” to ensure the welfare of Miss Robertson.

It says a community liaison officer has been in regular contact with her “over a number of years” and has taken steps to provide her with help and support.