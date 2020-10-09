Website launched to meet public demand for information on Viking Energy windfarm and interconnector

Work on the access road for the Viking Energy project at Kergord Photo: John Coutts.

A new website has been launched to provide the Shetland public with information about the Viking Energy windfarm and interconnector projects.

The SIC’s planning service has updated its site to include information on the different roles of the local authority and developers as well as contact details for those involved.

SIC development services director Neil Grant said: “Given the scale of the developments around the interconnector and Viking windfarm, it’s not surprising that the public are keen to get as much information as they can, and find contact details for the appropriate bodies to allow them to ask questions and raise issues.

“With that in mind, we’ve created a webpage to explain the council’s role, as well as that of the developers and contractors, and to highlight their relevant responsibilities. We’ve also included a list of useful contact phone numbers and email addresses.”

Visit here and click on the ‘Viking Wind Farm and related projects’ link to find the page.