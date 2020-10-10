Bus occupancy figures go online

Passengers can now check how full a bus journey was to help plan their journeys, according to ZetTrans.

The transport partnership has launched the new search facility, which shows the previous occupancy of public bus services.

One-metre social distancing has been introduced for passengers due to the pandemic.

The information, which only includes mainline services, provides “a continuing picture of bus service usage against social distanced capacity of services”, according to ZetTrans.

Transport contracts and operations official Elaine Park said: “We hope that this information will enable the travelling public to plan their journeys during the pandemic whilst taking every precaution open to them.”