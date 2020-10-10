Coronavirus tally rises to 61

One new coronavirus case has been added to Shetland’s daily figures, according to government statistics.

NHS Shetland confirmed that the person is not currently living in the isles but is registered with a local health practice.

NHS Shetland public health professor Shantini Paranjothy said: “We have been fortunate recently not to have had cases in Shetland, however, the situation across Scotland is serious and we appeal to our community to take care.”

“It is essential that we all follow the government guidelines by limiting physical contact with others as much as possible. Covid-19 is easily spread and the best way to avoid contracting it is to follow the FACTS guidelines.”

Anyone with a new cough, fever and loss of taste or smell should self-isolate immediately and request a Covid-19 test, according to the health board.

A Covid-19 test can be booked by going here and filling in the online request form.