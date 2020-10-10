News

Cyclists almost forced off bikes by careless driver

Police are investigating an incident of careless driving that meant cyclists almost fell off their bikes into a roadside verge.

The incident took place at 12.30pm on Friday (9th October) on the northbound carriageway of the A970 after Channerwick, on the steep section of road heading up to the south end junction of Sandwick.

Police say cyclists were heading up the hill as motor vehicles were coming down heading southbound, when a silver/blue motor vehicle attempted to pass the cyclists heading north.

The motor vehicle did not provide enough space, which forced the cyclists to almost fall off their bikes onto the nearside verge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or attend at Lerwick Police Station.

