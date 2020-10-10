Lib Dems announce Wishart as 2021 candidate

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Beatrice Wishart has been announced as the Liberal Democrat candidate to fight the 2021 Scottish parliamentary elections.

The incumbent isles MSP was picked following an internal selection process, according to the party.

Ms Wishart said she would be “a voice for Shetland in Holyrood”, while isles Liberal Democrat chairwoman Brenda Wilcock said the candidate had “stood up for Shetland at every opportunity she can”.

If re-elected in 2021, the Lib Dem MSP said she would work in tandem with Orkney MSP Liam McArthur to ensure the Northern Isles had “strong representation on the issues that matter”.

Two other candidates have already been announced for next year’s Holyrood elections, including 2019 candidate Tom Wills for the SNP and Robert Stephenson (UKIP).

Ms Wishart said: “I’m delighted to have been selected by Shetland Liberal Democrat members as their candidate in next year’s elections.

“In my first year as Shetland’s MSP we have faced an unprecedented time with Coronavirus, but heading into a new term and adapting to new circumstances that will be with us for some time means it’s more important than ever to have a strong, liberal voice in parliament. A voice for Shetland in Holyrood. The last thing Shetland needs is an MSP who puts party before people.

“My campaign will be a positive one about the opportunities and challenges facing Shetland and I look forward to discussing these in the months ahead.”

Ms Wilcock said: “She’s helped hundreds of local people in her first year with their concerns and problems, and has been working on several important committees in Holyrood.

“I know that if the people of Shetland choose her again, they’ll get an excellent MSP, who can hold the government to account, stand up for the people of Shetland and make a real difference to people’s lives”