Life in Shetland

Over 50 records of scarce visitor in a day

43 min ago

Hugh Harrop caught this picture of a Blue Tit on Friday, which have been showing up in surprisingly large numbers recently.

SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

Life in Shetland

Lego isles

Marine scientist Richard Shelmerdine used Ordnance Survey data to create this Lego map showing different land and sea heights in Shetland. My #Shetland #Lego map…

October 6, 2020 | 1.55pm
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.