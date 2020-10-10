Over 50 records of scarce visitor in a day
Hugh Harrop caught this picture of a Blue Tit on Friday, which have been showing up in surprisingly large numbers recently.
They may be familiar sights across the UK but Blue Tits are scarce migrants from continental Europe to #Shetland. We are currently experiencing our largest ‘invasion’ with over 50 birds recorded here on Wednesday. Here’s one adding a splash of colour to the south Mainland today. pic.twitter.com/ZRaQMM0Y4U
— Hugh Harrop Wildlife (@HughHarrop) October 9, 2020