The clock faces of #LerwickTownHall tonight, showing our support for the #GoRedForDyslexia campaign, recognising the creative contribution of those with #dyslexia as well as the challenges and inequality of dyslexia ❤️ #DyslexiaAwareness #DyslexiaAwarenessWeek #Shetland pic.twitter.com/rrpHw9Vs2t

— Shetland Islands Council (@ShetIslandsCll) October 9, 2020