New Covid-19 cases linked to university outbreaks

Two new coronavirus cases reported this weekend were linked to Scottish university outbreaks, according to NHS Shetland.

Both individuals do not currently live in Shetland but are registered with local health practices.

Shetland’s confirmed cases tally rose to 62 on Sunday after rising to 61 on Saturday, according to government statistics.

NHS Shetland public health professor Shantini Paranjothy confirmed the recent infections were related to outbreaks at universities in Scotland.

Ms Paranjothy said: “In recent weeks this pandemic has hit institutions of higher learning. Many of our younger folk have been caught up in this and, although they are not in Shetland at the moment, they are still part of our community.

“The community is asked to continue to follow government guidance to avoid any possibility of infection. Anyone with a new cough, fever and loss of taste or smell should self-isolate immediately and request a Covid-19 test.

“It is essential that we all follow the government guidelines by limiting physical contact with others as much as possible. Covid-19 is easily spread and the best way to avoid contracting it is to follow the FACTS guidelines.”

Anyone with a new cough, fever and loss of taste or smell should self-isolate immediately and request a Covid-19 test, according to the health board.

A Covid-19 test can be booked by going here and filling in the online request form.