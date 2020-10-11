Snowy visitor to Ronas Hill
Alan Lewis posted this video of a snowy owl up on Ronas Hill on Friday.
Snowy Owl – Ronas Hill now pic.twitter.com/grcuM2Bf49
— alan lewis wildlife stuff (@LewisStuff) October 9, 2020
