Maunsie the mascot marks the start of October holidays’ shop local campaign

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 29 min ago 0
Maunsie the mascot was out today (Monday) shining a light on the bumper programme of activities on offer in Lerwick this October holidays.

Despite the wet and gloomy weather, Maunsie was spreading cheer at the new Love Local Hub in Commercial Street.

“It’s great to be here lighting up proceedings, especially up top,” said Maunsie, pointing to his glowing face. 

The pop-up venue opened today in the former butcher’s shop at the junction with Charlotte Street – and is packed full of information about holiday activities, competitions and local businesses.

It will be open for the next fortnight to promote the programme of activities organised by Living Lerwick to encourage folk to shop local.

Living Lerwick director Leann Laurenson said the hub was useful for businesses and customers. 

“It’s nice for folk to be able to come down and speak to an actual person to find out what’s going on, rather than just going online,” she added. 

Ms Laurenson said it was essential to show support local businesses as they attempt to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 crisis. 

Activities taking place throughout the holidays include a Hallowe’en themed neepy lantern trail; a treasure trail and the return of Spend in da Street – the loyalty card scheme.

The first outing of the initiative, which took place after shops reopened following lockdown. saw at least £133,000 spent in local businesses.

The newly launched Spend in da Street has 34 businesses taking part – a big increase on the 23 which took part first time around. 

People can visit the Love Local Hub, which is open from 10am-4pm each day, to find out more about the various activities. 

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

