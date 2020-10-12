News

Oscar the Labrador to join isles drugs dog team

7 hours 20 min ago 0
Oscar the Labrador to join isles drugs dog team
Labrador Oscar meets his new partner, SPC Ewan Anderson, and bids farewell to the retiring Blade.

Local police have a new four-legged helper – two-year-old black Labrador Oscar will take over as the isles drugs dog.

Oscar will replace the 10-year-old fox red Labrador Blade, who is now set to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

He will work alongside Dogs Against Drugs officers Michael Coutts and Ewan Anderson to detect drugs coming into the isles.

Oscar started his career on the mainland with Police Scotland’s dog unit, and was recently transferred to Shetland where he will work from Lerwick Police Station.

Dogs Against Drugs chairman Ian Davidge said: “I am sure that Oscar and Ewan will have an excellent partnership and prove as successful as his last partnership with Blade.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.