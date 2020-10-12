Oscar the Labrador to join isles drugs dog team

Labrador Oscar meets his new partner, SPC Ewan Anderson, and bids farewell to the retiring Blade.

Local police have a new four-legged helper – two-year-old black Labrador Oscar will take over as the isles drugs dog.

Oscar will replace the 10-year-old fox red Labrador Blade, who is now set to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

He will work alongside Dogs Against Drugs officers Michael Coutts and Ewan Anderson to detect drugs coming into the isles.

Oscar started his career on the mainland with Police Scotland’s dog unit, and was recently transferred to Shetland where he will work from Lerwick Police Station.

Dogs Against Drugs chairman Ian Davidge said: “I am sure that Oscar and Ewan will have an excellent partnership and prove as successful as his last partnership with Blade.”