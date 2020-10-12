Shetland Space Centre announces changes to consultation due to Covid-19

The proposed site of the Shetland Space Centre in Unst.

Phone calls are set to replace face to face meetings during Shetland Space Centre’s latest round of public consultation events this week.

The SSC made the announcement in light of the latest Covid-19 guidance from the Scottish government.

Members of the public will still be able to take part in online events where the SSC’s lead planning consultant, Alan Farningham and project director Scott Hammond will be providing information and answering questions about the ambitious development.

The SSC is hoping to create a satellite launch site and a ground station in Unst – making use of the UK’s most northerly island.

Teams members have already provided members of the public with an outline of their plans during a series of consultation events held in May.

This week’s consultation is expected to provide more detail on issues.

The online events take place from 4-8pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and can be accessed here.

People can phone book calls with members of the SSC tea in half hour slots each day from noon-3pm by emailing info@shetlandspacecentre.com