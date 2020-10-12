News

Supertanker at Sullom Voe is ‘one of the largest’ for years

6 hours 18 min ago 0
Supertanker at Sullom Voe is ‘one of the largest’ for years
The 'Front Endurance' crude-oil tanker. Photo: SIC.

A supertanker berthed at Sullom Voe is one of the largest vessels seen in the harbour for several years, according to the Shetland Islands Council.

The 333-metre Front Endurance crude oil tanker, built in 2009, arrived on Saturday to uplift around two million barrels of Brent Crude oil from the jetties at Sullom Voe Oil Terminal.

She can hold around three-times as much cargo as the normal tankers that make their way into Sullom Voe harbour, and is even longer than the 125-metre long Northlink vessels MV Hrossey and MV Hjaltland put together.

The Front Endurance was escorted into Sullom Voe harbour by the pilot and harbour tugs in a carefully planned operation on Saturday morning and is expected to leave on Tuesday morning.

Sullom Voe harbour master Greg Maitland said it was “great to see vessels of this class calling at Sullom Voe again”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.