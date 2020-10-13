MRI appeal surpasses target after new donations

From left: Chris Bunyan, Aaron Priest, Lincoln Carroll, Dennis Thomson, Angus Ward.

The Shetland MRI scanner appeal has reached, and surpassed, its £1.65 million target.

Fundraising manager Derek Hart said he was “delighted” to smash the appeal’s target after a spate of recent donations.

“Hundreds of community events and individual fundraising efforts over more than two years have made the scanner a reality, and we want to thank everyone who has been involved in that effort,” he said.

Donations from the Shetland Community Benefit Fund, SSE Renewables, Shetland Aerogenerators and Shetland Charitable Trust have pushed the appeal past its target, NHS Shetland has said.

Endowment fund chairman Lincoln Carroll said that the procurement of a scanner for the isles was now well underway.

“The new donations mean the appeal can confidently fund the staff and the training required to embed the scanner as a key piece of diagnostic equipment at the Gilbert Bain hospital.”

