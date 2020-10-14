Fenwick announces squad for 102nd Milne Cup clash

Shetland's keeper Grant Wood saves Orkney player Steven Hellewell's penalty during the 2019 Milne Cup match at the Gilbertson Park. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland manager Neil Fenwick has named his 16-man squad for this weekend’s match against Orkney in Kirkwall.

There is no place for goalkeeper Grant Wood, who saved the pivotal spot-kick as the blues lifted the trophy last year, with Ness United stopper Erik Peterson coming in instead.

And fellow Ness players Tomas Smith and James Farmer have been called up to the squad too.

Players from Lerwick sides Spurs and Celtic make up half of Fenwick’s 16-man pool, while there are no players from Whalsay or Delting in the squad.

No captain has been named – Richard Arthur captained the side in 2019.

The Shetland Football Association (SFA) say they are “very confident” that the squad’s trip to Orkney will adhere to all current government restrictions.

More information will be made available in the coming days as to how fans, who will not be allowed to attend the match, can follow the game online.

The full squad list is as follows:

Erik Peterson (Ness United FC)

Adrian Morrison (Whitedale FC)

Andrew Flett (Lerwick Spurs FC)

Joel Bradley (Lerwick Celtic FC)

Stuart Copland (Ness United FC)

Tomas Smith (Ness United FC)

James Farmer (Ness United FC)

Jack Clubb (Lerwick Celtic FC)

James Aitken (Lerwick Celtic FC)

Sam Ward (Lerwick Spurs FC)

Ronan Grant (Lerwick Spurs FC)

John Allan (Scalloway FC)

Lewis Harkness (Lerwick Spurs FC)

Calvin Leask (Lerwick Thistle FC)

Paul Molloy (Lerwick Spurs FC)

Greg Tulloch (Whitedale FC)