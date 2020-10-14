Life in Shetland

Ian’s Hens a ‘greatly entertaining’ antidote to Covid chaos

10 hours 57 min ago 0
Eleanor McGuire has written in to say Stephen Mercer’s video about his eight-year-old neighbour Ian Johnson, and his hens, has “greatly entertained” her during this current Covid chaos.

The 2015 video is written, stars and narrates young Ian and his beloved hens in Whalsay, and Mrs McGuire calls him a “natural entertainer”.

She said she “loved” the video and has thanked all involved for putting it together.

Watch the video below and see if you share Mrs McGuire’s enthusiasm for Ian’s Hens.

