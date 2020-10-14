Man sentenced for Clickimin Loch headbutt

A young man who headbutted his victim on a public footpath has been fined £450.

John Wright was sentenced at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday for the assault.

The 24-year-old from Lerwick admitted assaulting the complainer on the path between Clickimin Loch and Clickimin Leisure Complex on 21st June 2019.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Wright had approached the complainer demanding money before headbutting them.

The incident left the victim with a “burst lip”, according to Mr MacKenzie.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client “accepts guilt for it” and was prepared to accept punishment.

Alongside a restricted fine of £450 to indicate the timing of the plea, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Wright to pay a £75 victim surcharge.