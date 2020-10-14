MSP Wishart seeks talks over NorthLink group bookings

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

Liberal Democrat MSP Beatrice Wishart has said that NorthLink cancelling group bookings could be “very damaging” for the tourism industry.

The ferry operator is not taking group bookings for 2021, and has cancelled all bookings already made for groups, due to Covid-19.

Ms Wishart said that decision was “extremely worrying” for Shetland’s tourism sector.

“This is another blow for the sector after such a challenging year,” she said.

She said she is now seeking “urgent” talks with government ministers about the decision.