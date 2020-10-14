News

Shetland records new Covid-19 case, First Minister indicates

Andrew Hirst 13 hours 49 min ago 0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Shetland has recorded at least one new case of Covid-19 in the latest daily figures, the First Minister has indicated.

Nicola Sturgeon said in her lunchtime announcement today (Wednesday) that all health boards, other than Orkney and the Western Isles had recorded new cases. 

It is the first new case recorded for Shetland since the weekend. 

Shetland’s official tally rose to 61 on Saturday and then 62  on Sunday. Both new cases were were linked to Scottish university outbreaks, according to NHS Shetland.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed a total of 1,429 new cases had been recorded, nationally, in the past 24 hours. 

She said 15 deaths had been registered to patients who first tested positive in the previous 28 days. 

Ms Sturgeon said that half of the deaths involved patients under the age of 80, including a small number who were younger than 60. 

“Please do not ever think that this virus is only poses a risk to the lives of the very elderly,” she said. 

“It poses a risk to all of us.”

