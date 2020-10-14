Shetland’s latest positive case may be linked with travel to mainland

Shetland’s latest reported Covid-19 case may have been associated with travel to the mainland, the health board has said.

NHS Shetland has confirmed that a new case had been recorded in today’s official figures, following indications made earlier today by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The health board said the case related to an individual who is a current Shetland resident – but added that it may be associated with recent travel to the mainland.

Shetland’s two most recent cases, prior to today’s confirmation, involved patients registered with local health practices but not currently living in the isles.

All close contacts are being traced and asked to isolate by the Test and Protect team.

NHS Shetland said it had also been alerted by a mainland health board to a second positive case regarding a person who had tested positive and who had recently been in Shetland.

This case will not reflect in Shetland’s figures, as the person is not resident here. Again, all close contacts have been traced and are isolating.

Shantini Paranjothy, NHS Shetland’s honorary consultant in public health medicine, said the virus was present in Shetland and the community should take care and follow the FACTS guidelines.

“The situation on the mainland is serious and, while we are not yet facing the same volume of cases, we continue to be at risk in Shetland,” Prof Paranjothy added.

“The virus is highly contagious and avoiding crowded places and close contact with other people are the safest ways to avoid infection.”

Anyone with symptoms must request a test by visiting NHS Shetland’s website and fill in the test request form.