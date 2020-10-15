Ban on household visits could remain after end of temporary restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The ban on household visits could last beyond the current temporary restrictions, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said in her lunchtime briefing today (Thursday) that the end of the restrictions, on 26th October, would not “herald a return to complete normality”.

“Restrictions on household gatherings will, for example, remain in place until it’s considered safe to ease them,” she added.

Ms Sturgeon said the government intended to replace the temporary restrictions with a “new strategic approach” to managing the pandemic, including a tiered system of restrictions similar to England.

The tiered restrictions would be applied locally or nationally depending on the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon said new restrictions requiring staff to wear face coverings in workplace canteens and corridors would come into effect from Monday.

Ms Sturgeon also said she could not rule out going further with restrictions, highlighting measures introduced in Wales banning travel from virus hotspots in the UK.