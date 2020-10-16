Senior inter-county to be streamed online
Football fans keen to keep a track of the 102nd Milne Cup match on Saturday afternoon are in luck.
BBC Radio Orkney has confirmed it will have both live video and audio coverage of tomorrow’s clash between Shetland and Orkney.
Hopeful spectators are asked to check this page on Saturday afternoon for a link to the match: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Orkney-Amateur-Football-Association-Results-1614828342069915/posts/?ref=page_internal
Shetland manager Neil Fenwick told this newspaper his team are heading to Orkney “to attack” their opponents, and promised to “give them something to worry about”.
Fenwick has dropped 10 of the 20 players that made up predecessor Kevin Main’s squad last year for his first Milne Cup squad, and drafted in six players from Ness United and Lerwick Spurs.
The game kicks off at 2pm in Kirkwall on Saturday 17th October, with no spectators allowed at the match.
Full pre-match interview with manager Neil Fenwick in today’s edition of The Shetland Times.
