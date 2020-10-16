Senior inter-county to be streamed online

Shetland's 2019 Senior Inter-county squad with the Milne Cup. Back (from left): Kevin Main (Manager), Glenn Gilfillan (Assistant Manager), Gary Jones (Physio), Joel Bradley, Stuart Copland, Ali Scott, Sam Maver, Robert Smith, Saul Swanson, Jack Clubb, Lewis Harkness, Colin Anderson. Front: James Aitken, Grant Wood, Piotr Drozdowski (with his daughter, mascot Amelia Drozdowska), Greg Tulloch, Richard Arthur (captain), Calvin Leask (with his daughter, mascot Natalia Leask), John Allan, Ronan Grant, Lorne McNiven and Adrian Morrison. Photo: Kevin Jones

Football fans keen to keep a track of the 102nd Milne Cup match on Saturday afternoon are in luck.

BBC Radio Orkney has confirmed it will have both live video and audio coverage of tomorrow’s clash between Shetland and Orkney.

Hopeful spectators are asked to check this page on Saturday afternoon for a link to the match: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Orkney-Amateur-Football-Association-Results-1614828342069915/posts/?ref=page_internal

Shetland manager Neil Fenwick told this newspaper his team are heading to Orkney “to attack” their opponents, and promised to “give them something to worry about”.

Fenwick has dropped 10 of the 20 players that made up predecessor Kevin Main’s squad last year for his first Milne Cup squad, and drafted in six players from Ness United and Lerwick Spurs.

The game kicks off at 2pm in Kirkwall on Saturday 17th October, with no spectators allowed at the match.

Full pre-match interview with manager Neil Fenwick in today’s edition of The Shetland Times.