All slots booked for opening weekend of socially distanced Christmas craft fair

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 21 min ago 0
Bonhoga gallery.

The new socially distanced format of a popular festive event has proved a big hit – with every slot of its opening weekend booked up. 

The Shetland Arts and Crafts Association Christmas Craft Fair moved to a bookings-only event due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Showcasing 21 producers over 10 weeks, this year’s fair has offered households the chance to book a half-hour slot at Bonhoga gallery to view the wares.

And it has reported a “very successful” opening – with the opening weekend, today and tomorrow, fully booked. 

The current exhibition features Barbara Isbister knitwear, Julie Williamson Designs, Sarah Kay Arts and Avril Thomson Smith.

The display changes every fortnight, with the next exhibition running from 29th October to 8th November.

It will feature knitwear designer Sophie Manson’s Drummie-Bee; Austin Taylor Photography’s Shetland inspired prints and Anne Barron’s paintings of animals, people and Shetland scenes.

Also on show will be Deborah Briggs’ all natural weaves and the Silly Sheep Fibre Company’s hand dyed fibre.

Entry to the exhibition is free but must be booked through the Shetland Arts website.

