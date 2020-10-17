News

Carmichael slams ‘feckless’ PM and his ‘Brexit melodrama’

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 4 min ago 0
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

People are “sick and tired” of the Prime Minister’s “Brexit melodrama”, according to isles MP Alistair Carmichael. . 

Mr Carmichael launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson after the PM said the country must prepare for a no-deal Brexit. 

“To go from ‘oven-ready’ to ‘no deal’ in less than nine months suggests utter incompetence from the Prime Minister and his government,” he said. 

“We were told this would be the easiest trade deal in history – the bar was set low and somehow Boris Johnson has still failed to get over it.”

Mr Carmichael warned a no-deal Brexit would cost the UK around 8 per cent of long-term GDP; hitting agriculture particularly hard. 

“Does Johnson really think people want to have to worry about a no deal scenario on top of everything else we are dealing with?” he asked 

“Many will suspect that this is yet more bluster from a feckless Prime Minister who has never planned more than five minutes ahead and now seeks to blame anyone else he can point to.”

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

