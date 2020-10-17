Kickoff in Inter-county cup game between Shetland and Orkney  

Shetland's 2019 squad.

The big match between Shetland and Orkney in the inter-county cup has kicked off.

The 102nd Milne Cup match got underway in Kirkwall at 2pm, with live live video and audio coverage provided by BBC Radio Orkney.

Shetland manager Neil Fenwick told this newspaper his team are heading to Orkney “to attack” their opponents, and promised to “give them something to worry about”.

The club announced its lineup via Facebook earlier today:

Starting 11: 1 E Peterson; 2 T Smith; 3 J Farmer; 4 A Flett; 5 S Copland; 6 S Ward; 7 R Grant; 8 J Aitken; 16 P Molloy; 10 J Allan; 11 L Harkness.

Subs: 12 J Bradley; 13 A Morrison; 14 J Clubb; 15 C Leask; 9 G Tulloch.

Go to BBC Radio Orkney’s YouTube page for live coverage.