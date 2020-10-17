News

New whitefish trawler Ocean Challenge arrives in Lerwick

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 41 min ago 0
Ocean Challenge pictured on her arrival in Lerwick. Photo: Ivan Reid.

A brand new whitefish trawler was turning a few heads upon her arrival in Lerwick this morning (Saturday).

Skerries skipper Leslie Hughson has spoken of his pride at taking delivery of the Ocean Challenge.

“I just hope it fishes as well as it looks,” he added.

The 28.5 metre twin rig trawler was built by Mooney Boats in Killybegs, Ireland, according to Mr Hughson’s own  specifications. She features an ABC main engine and Caterpillar auxiliary. 

“She’s been very well built,” Mr Hughson said. “The shipyard have done everything we asked.”

Mr Hughson, 61, said his crew was looking forward to taking Ocean Challenge out on her first trip, which he hoped could be as soon as eight days’ time. 

His crew lost the Ocean Way, which sank 20 miles northeast of Lerwick three years ago. 

They also owned the Fairway, which they fished until the end of February. 

“We’re really keen to get going again,” Mr Hughson said. 

Read more about Ocean Challenge in next week’s Shetland Times. 

