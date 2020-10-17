Shetland beat Orkney 1-0 to keep the Milne Cup

Shetland's 2019 squad.

Shetland have beaten rivals Orkney 1-0 in today’s inter-county cup match.

James Aitken’s goal in the 25th minute of the second half saw his team to victory and ensured Shetland kept the Milne Cup.

The match had been broadcast live on BBC Radio Orkney’s Youtube channel – with more than 500 viewers watching by the end.

Shetland manager Neil Fenwick told this newspaper before the match that his his team would be out “to attack” their opponents.

Shetland’s squad was: 1 E Peterson; 2 T Smith; 3 J Farmer; 4 A Flett; 5 S Copland; 6 S Ward; 7 R Grant; 8 J Aitken; 16 P Molloy; 10 J Allan; 11 L Harkness.

Subs: 12 J Bradley; 13 A Morrison; 14 J Clubb; 15 C Leask; 9 G Tulloch.