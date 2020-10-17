News

Shetland food and drink’s festival gets underway for first online broadcast

Andrew Hirst 15 min ago 0
Shetland food and drink’s festival gets underway for first online broadcast 

A four-hour online showcasing the best of Shetland’s culinary offerings has got underway this morning (Saturday).

Taste of Shetland has taken its popular annual food and drink festival online for the first time due to Covid-19 – opening it up to a global audience. 

The event, which is being streamed via the organisation’s Facebook page, will features  cookery demonstrations, films created by local businesses and tasting sessions with local producers as well as live traditional Shetland music. 

The live action will be taking place in Bigton Hall, broadcast by Andy Steven of Shetland Webcams.

Viewers will be able to learn how some of the islands’ leading producers make their trademark goods and dishes. 

SFAD manager Claire White said: “Our organisation and our members are stepping way out of their comfort zones in staging an online Taste of Shetland festival, but we feel that this is a risk worth taking. 

Visit the Taste of Shetland’s Facebook page to view the festival. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.