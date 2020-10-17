Shetland food and drink’s festival gets underway for first online broadcast 

A four-hour online showcasing the best of Shetland’s culinary offerings has got underway this morning (Saturday).

Taste of Shetland has taken its popular annual food and drink festival online for the first time due to Covid-19 – opening it up to a global audience.

The event, which is being streamed via the organisation’s Facebook page, will features cookery demonstrations, films created by local businesses and tasting sessions with local producers as well as live traditional Shetland music.

The live action will be taking place in Bigton Hall, broadcast by Andy Steven of Shetland Webcams.

Viewers will be able to learn how some of the islands’ leading producers make their trademark goods and dishes.

SFAD manager Claire White said: “Our organisation and our members are stepping way out of their comfort zones in staging an online Taste of Shetland festival, but we feel that this is a risk worth taking.

Visit the Taste of Shetland’s Facebook page to view the festival.