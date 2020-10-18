Carmichael welcomes changes to driving test bookings after raising frustrations with DVSA 

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has welcomed changes to the online booking system for driving tests to resolve concerns raised in Shetland and Orkney.

Mr Carmichael said many constituents were frustrated with the Driving Vehicle Standards Agency and had faced difficulties rebooking tests after cancellations due to the pandemic.

The MP met recently with the DVSA’s north director when he raised the issues. The DVSA has since re-opened its “book to hold” option to make it easier for people to secure a test space.

Mr Carmichael said that previously, many folk had tests cancelled with “no hope of booking another one”, and he appreciated the DVSA taking the concerns into account.

“Access to a vehicle is of vital importance for many in the isles, so I am glad that people are able to book tests again and that those who had written to me have made progress,” he said.

” I will be keeping in touch with the DVSA in the coming weeks should there be further complications.”