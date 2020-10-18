News

Shetland shops invited to tackle ‘war on waste’ with new funding scheme to ditch single use packaging

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 40 min ago 0
Shetland shops invited to tackle ‘war on waste’ with new funding scheme to ditch single use packaging
Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse has announced the funding.

Shops in Shetland could “lead a revolution” in eradicating wasteful packaging – with one Hillswick retailer already reaping the benefits. 

Zero Waste Scotland is to administer a £600,000 fund helping retailers across the Scottish islands take the next steps in the “war on waste” by ditching single-use packaging. 

The funding can be used  to buy dispensing equipment so customers can use reusable containers from home. 

Sheila Tulloch, from Hillswick Community Shop, which installed dispensers last year, said she wanted to do her bit to reduce waste having seen the plastic rubbish washed up along the coastline. 

“And when we can buy in bulk, we can pass savings on to our customers,” she added.

Islands minister Paul Wheelhouse said he was delighted to announce the funding,  provided by the Scottish government and European Regional Development Fund through the Islands Green Recovery Plan,  

 Applications can be made here until 16th November.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.