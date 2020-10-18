Shetland shops invited to tackle ‘war on waste’ with new funding scheme to ditch single use packaging

Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse has announced the funding.

Shops in Shetland could “lead a revolution” in eradicating wasteful packaging – with one Hillswick retailer already reaping the benefits.

Zero Waste Scotland is to administer a £600,000 fund helping retailers across the Scottish islands take the next steps in the “war on waste” by ditching single-use packaging.

The funding can be used to buy dispensing equipment so customers can use reusable containers from home.

Sheila Tulloch, from Hillswick Community Shop, which installed dispensers last year, said she wanted to do her bit to reduce waste having seen the plastic rubbish washed up along the coastline.

“And when we can buy in bulk, we can pass savings on to our customers,” she added.

Islands minister Paul Wheelhouse said he was delighted to announce the funding, provided by the Scottish government and European Regional Development Fund through the Islands Green Recovery Plan,

Applications can be made here until 16th November.