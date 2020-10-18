Shetland Wildlife posts amazing footage of humpback whale performing underwater ‘snow angels’
Lovely to spend the afternoon watching and filming this Humpback off Levenwick, #Shetland – especially when it rolls over and starts to do underwater snow angels! Footage by Hugh. #shetlandwildlife #shetland #shetlandislands #shetlandisles #inspiredbyshetland #scotland #shetlandphotography #wildlifephotography #whale #whales #humpback #drone #droneshot #shetlandbydrone #visitscotland #scotnature.
Shetland Wildlife posted this mesmerising footage of a humpback whale off Noness on Friday.
The video, shred via Instagram and Facebook, was taken by Shetland Wildlife’s Hugh Harrop.
He said it was “wonderful to watch” – especially when the whale rolled to perform underwater snow angels.
