UK testing capacity issue sparks uncertainty over latest Covid-19 figures for Shetland and Scotland

Shetland has again recorded no new Covid-19 cases in today’s official statistical bulletin – but a processing delay has meant this may not reflect the true number.

The Scottish government said it was notified late last week of a testing capacity issue with the UK government’s Lighthouse facility in Glasgow.

It has meant that around 64,000 tests from across the UK, including Scotland, will be rerouted to other sites.

The Scottish government reported 316 new Covid-19 cases today, which is far fewer than the 1,000-plus cases registered over recent days.

It said the figure reflect the total number – and any additional cases will be reported in the coming days.

Shetland last recorded a new case on 14th October.

On Friday it was the only health board in Scotland not to record a new case.

Yesterday, Shetland , Orkney and the Western Isles were the only regions without new cases.

The government said that despite the capacity issue most tests were still well within the 24 and 48 hour timeframe for results.